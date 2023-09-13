Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante captured after Pennsylvania manhunt

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante was in police custody on Wednesday after escaping prison two weeks ago and sparking a large-scale manhunt that left locals terrified for their safety and led to hundreds of officers scouring a large area of rural Pennsylvania, authorities confirmed.

Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison on August 31 by climbing between two walls that formed a narrow corridor in the jail yard and scrambling on to the roof.

"Shortly after 8am, our suspect was captured,” Governor Josh Shapiro said at a news conference.

“Thank God there were no injuries to law enforcement or the public," he added, noting that no shots were fired during the capture.

Aerial footage from a local television outlet showed an armoured vehicle with Cavalcante arriving at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale. He was led into the building handcuffed and apparently wrapped in a thermal blanket, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities used thermal imaging from aircraft to identify Cavalcante's location before ground forces closed in on him. Police said he was armed with a rifle.

"They were able to move in very quietly. They had the element of surprise. Cavalcante did not realise he was surrounded until that had occurred," Lt Col George Bivens said.

Cavalcante suffered an injury from a dog bite during his capture, but he "did not have an opportunity" to shoot at police, Lt Col Bivens said.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life without parole for killing his girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, stabbing her dozens of times in front of her two young children in April 2021.

Brazilian prosecutors also said he is accused of a “double qualified homicide” in 2017.