Countries and people pay tribute to those killed in submersible

News that the five men on board the Titan submersible had all perished triggered an outpouring of condolences and tributes from countries as well as people who knew them.

Those who perished were Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman; Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who lived in Dubai; French navy pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and the American boss of tour company OceanGate, Stockton Rush.

The Dawoods are members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families and their firm, Dawood Hercules Corp, based in Karachi, is involved in agriculture, petrochemicals and telecoms infrastructure.

“Our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers on the sad news about the fate of Titanic submersible in the North Atlantic,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter.

“We appreciate the multinational efforts over the last several days in search of the vessel.”

Mr Harding and Mr Nargeolet were well-known members of the New York-based Explorers Club, which supports scientific expeditions around the world.

“They were both drawn to explore, like so many of us, and did so in the name of meaningful science for the betterment of mankind,” said Richard Garriott de Cayeaux, the club's president.

“We're heart-broken for the families, friends and colleagues of those who were lost.”

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described the outcome as “tragic news” and said the UK government is closely supporting the British families affected.

OceanGate, the company that owned Titan, said: “This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over the loss.”

“This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea.”