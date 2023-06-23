Tributes paid to five men killed in Titanic submersible implosion

Follow the latest news on the missing Titanic sub here

Tributes have been paid to the victims of the Titan submersible who died in a "catastrophic implosion" of the vessel during its dive down to the Titanic.

The deaths of the five men triggered an outpouring of condolences and tributes from countries as well as people who knew them.

All five people on board the craft are believed to have died instantly. They include British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman; Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who lived in Dubai; French navy pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and the American boss of tour company OceanGate, Stockton Rush.

The family of Mr Harding, who was 58, called him a "passionate explorer – whatever the terrain – who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure".

A statement issued by Action Aviation, an aircraft broker that Mr Harding owns, added that the billionaire died “doing what he loved”.

“He will leave a gap in our lives that can never be filled," it added.

The family of Pakistani-born businessman Mr Dawood, who lived in Surrey, England, and his 19-year-old son, a student at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, announced their deaths with “profound grief”.

They were members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families and their firm, Dawood Hercules Corp, based in Karachi, is involved in agriculture, petrochemicals and telecoms infrastructure.

In a statement from Hussain and Kulsum Dawood, the parents of Shahzada Dawood, the family said: “Their untiring efforts were a source of strength for us."

It added: “The immense love and support we receive continues to help us to endure this unimaginable loss.”

“Our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers on the sad news about the fate of Titanic submersible in the North Atlantic,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter.

“We appreciate the multinational efforts over the last several days in search of the vessel.”

Mr Harding and Mr Nargeolet were well-known members of the New York-based Explorers Club, which supports scientific expeditions around the world.

“They were both drawn to explore, like so many of us, and did so in the name of meaningful science for the betterment of mankind,” said Richard Garriott de Cayeaux, the club's president.

“We're heart-broken for the families, friends and colleagues of those who were lost.”

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described the outcome as “tragic news” and said the UK government is closely supporting the British families affected.

OceanGate, the company that owned Titan, said its "hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time."

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," it said in a statement.