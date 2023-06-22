Debris found near wreck of Titanic in desperate search for missing sub

A “debris field” was discovered on Thursday by a robotic deep-sea vessel searching for the missing tourist submersible Titan near the wreck of the Titanic, the US Coast Guard said.

Experts were reviewing the information gathered by the remotely operated underwater vehicle, or ROV, deployed from a Canadian ship, the US Coast Guard said on Twitter. Additional details were expected to be announced on Thursday afternoon at a press conference.

News of the discovery came as the desperate search for the Titan reached a critical stage, with the small vessel's air supply forecast to have fully or nearly run out.

Read More Hunt for missing Titanic submarine: What we know so far

“A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information,” the US Coast Guard said.

The van-sized Titan, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, began what was to be a two-hour descent at 8am on Sunday but lost contact with its support ship.

On board are a pilot and four passengers. The tourists had each paid $250,000 for the ride down to the world's most famous shipwreck, located nearly 4km below the surface of the North Atlantic.

The submersible set off with 96 hours of air, according to the company, which means the oxygen would likely have been exhausted by Thursday morning, assuming the Titan is still intact.

Precisely when the air supply runs out depends on factors such as whether the craft still has power and how calm those on board are, experts have said.