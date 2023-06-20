Hamish Harding: Billionaire record-breaking adventurer on missing Titanic submarine

The search for a submarine that takes tourists to see the wreckage of the HMS Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean is ongoing on Tuesday.

Five people are believed to be on board the submersible, including a UAE-based British businessman and a former French navy commander.

This is what we know about them.

Hamish Harding

The UAE-based British billionaire is married with two children and holds three Guinness World Records.

His records include the longest time spent traversing the deepest part of the ocean – the Mariana Trench – on a single dive, and the fastest navigation of Earth via the North and South Poles by plane.

His world record for the longest time at the bottom of the ocean was set in March 2021, when he spent four hours 15 minutes on the sea floor of Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench in a submersible vehicle at a depth of 10,930m.

Mr Harding’s fastest circumnavigation via both poles took 46 hours and 40 minutes and was done in July 2019. He was the pilot and mission director.

His other Guinness World Record is for the longest distance travelled along the deepest part of the ocean – 4.634km, which he did during the Mariana Trench dive in 2021.

Then, in June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

Mr Harding, whose birthday is this coming Saturday, wrote in a post on Instagram on June 18 that this was likely to be the only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023 “due to the worst weather in Newfoundland in 40 years”.

“A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow,” he wrote.

He was “looking forward to conducting research” at the Titanic site, said Richard Garriott de Cayeux, the president of The Explorers Club, a group to which Mr Harding belongs.

Mr Harding graduated from the University of Cambridge with a degree in natural sciences and chemical engineering and founded UK-and Dubai-based private equity company Action Group in 2002. The business includes Action Aviation, which offers aircraft brokerage, management and financing services.

Stockton Rush

Stockton Rush, who is president of OceanGate, hoped to make the Titanic more accessible with visits to the wreckage aboard his privately owned five-person submarine.

The initial goal was to take paying guests to the site on weekly visits from May to September, coupling the trips with research efforts that allow passengers to contribute as citizen scientists.

Stockton Rush, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of OceanGate Inc, dives in the company's submersible, "Antipodes," about three miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. AP

Mr Rush, who augmented inherited wealth via angel and venture investing, has a degree from Princeton University in aerospace engineering and an MBA from the University of California Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Now in his early 60s, Mr Rush became the youngest jet transport-rated pilot in the world when, at 19, he obtained his captain’s rating at the United Airlines Jet Training Institute in 1981, according to his biography on the OceanGate website.

He worked with Boeing on an early design of the Titan carbon-fibre sub and then with Nasa.

He has experienced aborted trips to the Titanic wreck site in the past – his sub was hit by lightning in 2018, destroying its electrical system and scuttling the mission. A second attempt ended unsuccessfully the next year because of issues with the mother ship used to transport the team and equipment.

While he initially focused on space, and modelled his efforts after Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, Mr Rush said he realised that his desire to discover new lifeforms and go where no man had gone before was more likely to be realised in the ocean.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood

The father and son are members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families, which released a statement Tuesday confirming they are on board the Titan.

“Contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available. A rescue effort that is being jointly led by multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies is under way to re-establish contact with the submersible and bring them back safely,” it said.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time. The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members.”

Shahzada Dawood is vice chairman of Engro Corp, which has businesses stretching from fertiliser to power generation. He graduated from the University of Buckingham with a law degree in 1998 and from Philadelphia University with a master’s in textile marketing in 2000.

Paul Henry Nargeolet

Mr Nargeolet is a pre-eminent diver and considered to be the world’s leading expert on the Titanic wreck and its debris field, which covers 25 square nautical miles (8,574 hectares). He is director of underwater research for Experiential Media Group, or E/M Group, and RMS Titanic Inc., and has completed dozens of submersible dives to the wreck site.

He was born in Chamonix, France, and lived with his family in Africa for 13 years, completed his studies in Paris and spent 22 years in the French Navy, rising to the rank of commander, according to his biography on the E/M Group’s website. He led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 after joining the French Research Institute for Exploitation of the Sea.

Mr Nargeolet spoke to the Titanic Channel about what would happen to someone stuck at the site of the wreck, saying the cold would be one of the greatest dangers and pointing out that explorers are aware of the risks.