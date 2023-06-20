Race to save five on board missing Titanic submarine

The search for five explorers missing on a deep-sea journey to the wreck of the Titanic resumes on Tuesday as oxygen supplies run down.

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are two of the passengers on board the craft, which is called Titan.

A third confirmed passenger is Hamish Harding, the British billionaire who lives in the UAE and flew into space last year.

Reports said a French navy pilot, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and the boss of tour company OceanGate, Stockton Rush, were also on the voyage.

The submersible is believed to have had 96 hours’ worth of oxygen but has not been heard from since Sunday.

US and Canadian coast guards were combing the North Atlantic surface and using sonar equipment to trace the vessel’s movements.

Mr Harding said in his last social media post that a “weather window” had opened up for a dive on Sunday after severe conditions in Newfoundland, Canada.

An archive photo of the submarine Titan, which set off with a different crew on the Titanic voyage. PA

The Titanic wreck lies on the seabed about 1,400km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, at a depth of about 4km.

OceanGate offers tours costing $250,000 to see the remains of the Titanic, which sank in April 1912 after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage.

“It is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” said Rear Adm John Mauger of the US Coast Guard.

The military is hoping to enlist private vessels to assist in the search as well as for any possible rescue mission if the craft is located.

With no trace of the Titan, pilots in C-130 military planes were looking over the water to see if the craft had surfaced while Canadian forces put sonar buoys in the ocean to pick up any sounds.

Canada’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre Halifax dispatched a P8 Poseidon aircraft that is designed for anti-submarine warfare.

“We’re making the best use of every moment of that time to locate the vessel,” Rear Adm Mauger added.

The tour company said in a brief statement that it was looking into “all options” to retrieve the crew.

The six-metre vessel lost contact with the Polar Prince, a Canadian research vessel that had towed it near the wreck, about one hour and 45 minutes after the dive began.

Robert Blasiak, an oceans expert at Stockholm University, Sweden, said the dive to the wreck was within the craft’s specifications but said most deep-sea science exploration was done by robots.

He said the craft would have thick walls to withstand the immense pressure close to the seabed, which he said was 380 times what a person would experience above ground.

“The forces at that part of the oceans are really tough to even wrap your head around,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Mr Rush, OceanGate's founder, said on a BBC programme last year that the craft was operated with what was "basically a Sony PlayStation-style controller".

"I want to tell people this is not your grandfather’s submarine. It has got one button, and that’s it," he added.

The research vessel Polar Prince took the explorers from Newfoundland to where their submersible went underwater. PA

The Dawood family runs one of Pakistan’s biggest business conglomerates, with investments in agriculture, industries and the health sector. Mr Dawood also is on the board of trustees for the California-based SETI Institute that searches for extraterrestrial intelligence.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends," said a family statement confirming the father and son's involvement in the dive.

Mr Harding holds exploration records including the longest time spent traversing the deepest part of the ocean – the Mariana Trench – on a single dive, and the fastest navigation of the Earth via its poles by plane.

Last June, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. He posted online before the Titanic mission that it was likely to be the only journey to the wreck this year because of severe weather.

Since the wreck's discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to bacteria. Some artefacts have been removed by human explorers.