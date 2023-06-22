Missing Titanic submarine latest: Search goes on with time running out

<div><h2><strong>Titanic submersible search continues</strong></h2><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/6/22/6db20f05-24d2-473a-ab9a-55986eede590.jpg" /><figcaption>'We need to have hope, but I can't tell you what the noises are,' US Coast Guard Capt Jamie Frederick said. AP</figcaption></figure><p>Hello and welcome to The National's latest coverage as the search for the missing Titanic submersible continues with time running out.</p><p>Late on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said the banging noises heard in the vicinity of where the vessel was while visiting the wreck of the Titanic were “inconclusive” and further attempts to detect additional noises have been unsuccessful.</p><p>Titan was projected to have about 96 hours of oxygen on board when it went missing on Sunday, meaning it could run out of air by Thursday morning.</p><div><p>Noises were heard by a Canadian P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft on Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning, Capt Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard said at a press conference in Boston.</p><p>Capt Frederick said the surface search is now approximately two times the size of the US state of Connecticut, which measures about 13,000 square kilometres.</p><p>“We need to have hope, but I can't tell you what the noises are … It's inconclusive,” he said.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/06/21/banging-noises-inconclusive-as-search-for-titanic-submersible-continues/">Read more</a></strong></p></div><h2></h2></div>