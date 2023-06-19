Titanic tourist submarine goes missing as search mission launched

A submarine that takes tourists to see the wreckage of the RMS Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, sparking a search and rescue mission.

A US coastguard officer in Boston confirmed to the BBC on Monday that efforts were under way to locate the missing vessel.

Five people are believed to have been on board the vessel when it went missing.

READ MORE Ship that sent iceberg warning to the 'Titanic' is found

Three tugboats from the Canadian Coast Guard are now making their way to the Titanic's wreckage, according to marine traffic data available online.

In 2020, OceanGate Expeditions began advertising $125,000 dive trips to the RMS Titanic for “citizen scientists”.

Its dives can last up to 10 hours each, with participants spending a total of 10 days at sea onboard a larger ship.

"We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely," a statement from the company read.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers."

The Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, killing more than 1,500 of the 2,200 passengers on board.

The wreck sits 3,800 metres at the bottom of the Atlantic, about 600 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada.

In an interview last year, the company's CEO Stockton Rush told CBC that their subs had capacity for five people.