Hunt for missing Titanic submarine: What we know so far

The search for Titan, a submersible on a mission to take tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic near Newfoundland, has stretched into a second day.

On Monday, the US Coast Guard launched two planes to survey the remote area in the North Atlantic, while its Canadian counterpart sent a plane and a ship.

Time is a critical factor.

The vessel has a range of 96 hours for the crew of five. Speaking on Monday afternoon, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said the vessel still had 70 or more hours of oxygen remaining, meaning as of Tuesday morning local time, it could now be down to about 52 hours.

Searches by Canadian aircraft, which were using buoys to scan underneath the surface, resumed on Tuesday morning.

Where was the Titan when it lost contact?

The submarine was taking people to see the wreck of the Titanic, which sits about 4,000 metres under the Atlantic Ocean, roughly 400 nautical miles from Newfoundland in Canada.

When it sank, the ship broke into two parts – the stern and the bow, which is the largest and most intact section, located at 41°43′57′′ N 49°56′49′′ W. The co-ordinates should theoretically make it easier for explorers to find.

But instruments do not always work well so deep under the water. Writer Mike Reiss, who travelled on Titan last year, spoke about the challenges of finding the wreck on Tuesday, on BBC Breakfast.

He said: “In my case, we got down and we were just I think 500 metres from the Titanic, but it is pitch dark down there. The radar or the compass stopped working.

“We spent most of our time down there just kind of flailing around, trying to find the biggest thing in the ocean and we couldn’t see it.

“And just to raise the tension, as if we needed that, a hurricane was coming in over the ocean, so we didn’t have a lot of time to explore. But with just 20 minutes left on the voyage we found the Titanic.

“And it was enough I have to say for a photo op. We got there and I got to take pictures of the anchor and the bow of the ship and the railing and that kind of thing.”

What could have happened to it?

Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering at University College London, said submersibles typically have a drop weight, which is “a mass they can release in the case of an emergency to bring them up to the surface using buoyancy.”

“If there was a power failure and/or communication failure, this might have happened, and the submersible would then be bobbing about on the surface waiting to be found,” Mr Greig said.

Chris Parry, a former rear admiral in Britain’s Royal Navy, said there is an “optimistic option”, in which it lost communication with the surface or there has been a malfunction and the vessel is continuing to operate out of contact.

“Obviously at the other end of the scale, there could have been an accident, it could have become entangled in the wreckage of the Titanic.

“It could indeed have had a catastrophic failure.”

Who was on board?

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are two of the passengers on board the craft. The Dawood family runs one of Pakistan’s biggest business conglomerates, with investments in agriculture, industries and the health sector. Mr Dawood is also an adviser of Prince's Trust International. On Tuesday, the chief executive of the charity said it is shocked by the news.

Will Straw said: "Prince's Trust International has a longstanding relationship with Shahzada Dawood and his family.

"We are shocked by this awful news, praying for a rescue and sending our thoughts to his family during this deeply challenging time".

A third confirmed passenger is Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who lives in the UAE and flew into space last year. On Tuesday, Private plane firm Action Aviation said the family of its missing chairman Mr Harding are "very grateful" for the "kind messages" over the disappearance off the coast of Canada of the submersible tourist vessel he is on.

Clockwise from the top left: Shahzada Dawood, Hamish Harding, Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush. Reuters / AP / OceanGate Expeditions

Reports said a French navy pilot, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and the boss of tour company OceanGate, Stockton Rush, were also on the voyage.

How challenging is the search?

Chris Parry, a former rear admiral in Britain’s Royal Navy, said the small vehicle could be difficult to find if it was deep in an ocean canyon among the debris of the Titanic itself.

He said that even if the passengers were found alive, it would be impossible to transfer them into another vehicle at that depth. Rescuers would have to try to lift the Titan out with a crane and a long wire, or send another submersible with “grabbing arms” to bring it to the surface, he told Sky News.

“I’m normally optimistic, but I have to tell you in these circumstances it’s very worrying indeed,” he said.

How deep does the Titan dive and who owns it?

Although popularly called a submarine, in marine terminology the Titan vessel carrying the five is a submersible. While a submarine can launch itself from a port independently, a submersible goes down off a support ship.

According to its owner OceanGate, which is based in Everett in Washington State in the US, it can take five people to depths of 4,000 meters.

It is the only manned submersible to use a “real-time health monitoring system” which monitors the effects of the pressure on the structure during dives. It is designed to provide an early warning system to alert the operator to any problems.

“This on-board health analysis monitoring system provides early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to arrest the descent and safely return to surface,” says the company's website.

The company says the vessel is lighter in weight and therefore more cost efficient to mobilise than any other deep diving submersible.

But it is surprisingly simple inside. Mr Reiss said: “You have to picture a van, an SUV with the seats taken out. It’s about that size. It seats five passengers comfortably but you are just sitting on the floor.

“When you get to the bottom, the ship is propelled by very tiny motors that look like a fan you would have on your desk. And it is steered literally by an X-Box joystick from a game system.

“You are very taken with how simple it is.”

OceanGate has successfully completed more than 14 expeditions and more than 200 dives in the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, according to the company’s website.

“Following every mission, the team evaluates and updates the procedures as part of a continued commitment to evolve and ensure operational safety,” it states.

The Titanic. Getty Images

Why did they go down there?

The tourists had each paid $250,000 to see the 1912 wreck. According to an entry in Britannica, the ill-fated liner captured the imagination of the public from the outset.

Initially considered unsinkable, it hit an iceberg and went down off Newfoundland four days into its maiden voyage.

The wreckage was discovered in 1985, reigniting interest in the ship, which was the subject of a Hollywood movie of the same name in 1997.