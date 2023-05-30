US designates Syrian exchange firms for 'secretly helping' Assad thwart sanctions

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Tuesday designated two Syrian money service businesses accused of having “secretly helped” President Bashar Al Assad's regime and its allies.

The companies allowed the Syrian government and its allies to “maintain access to the international financial system in violation of international sanctions”, the Treasury added.

Damascus-based Al Fadel Exchange and the three brothers who own and operate it, as well as Al Adham Exchange Company are named in the new sanctions.

“Bashar Al Assad’s regime continues to rely on witting partners and deception to violate US, UK and EU sanctions, while ignoring the needs of the Syrian people,” Brian Nelson, US undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

The fresh sanctions expand on the 2019 Caesar Syrian Civilian Protection Act, which placed a tough round of sanctions on the Assad regime.

The department accused Al Fadel Exchange of facilitating the transfer of “millions of dollars” into accounts at the Central Bank of Syria, which is sanctioned by Washington, “that benefit the Syrian government and President Bashar Al Assad”.

Washington also claims that Hezbollah, a key ally of the Syrian regime and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, has used Al Fadel Exchange to transfer money from other countries in the region to Syria.

The US similarly designated Al Adham over “millions” of dollars in transfers made to the Central Bank of Syria, accusing the company of “having materially assisted, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, the government of Syria”.

“The United States will continue to push for reforms that will improve the conditions of people living under Assad and to hold accountable those who enable the regime’s continued repression of its people,” Mr Nelson said.

Al Fadel Exchange did not immediately respond to The National's request for comment.