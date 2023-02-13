Divisions grow over US sanctions exemption for Syria after earthquake

Follow the latest news on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

As Syrians continue to comb through the rubble following last week's devastating earthquake with little international support, Washington's decision to temporarily ease sanctions against Damascus has been met with mixed reactions.

The US Treasury Department issued a general licence on Thursday authorising all transactions related to the earthquake response for 180 days. The move was met with confusion by some and celebration by others.

Among those in favour was the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, which had argued that existing sanctions “impose obstacles that make it difficult for aid and disaster relief to reach many of those directly impacted”.

Read More EU considers exemptions to Syria sanctions following earthquake

But some Syria experts assert there is “no relationship” between western sanctions against the regime of President Bashar Al Assad and delivery of humanitarian aid.

Charles Lister, a senior fellow and director of the Syria and Countering Terrorism and Extremism programmes at the Middle East Institute, pointed to the billions of dollars in aid delivered to regime-held areas each year through the UN, 91 per cent of which is funded by the US, EU, UK and Canada.

BREAKING: The US Treasury issues a six-month sanctions exemption for all transactions related to responding to the earthquake in Syria.



This is a step in the right direction.



I've long argued that targeting the banking sector is ineffective and unethical.



1/4 pic.twitter.com/wwfestZ0i3 — Karam Shaar كرم شعّار (@Karam__Shaar) February 10, 2023

“To suggest that the West is somehow complicit in blocking humanitarian aid to regime regions of Syria is patently absurd, runs contrary to the most basic facts and is a regime talking point, nothing else,” Mr Lister told The National.

Following last week's 7.8-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks, the Assad regime quickly made an emergency statement at the UN.

Its UN ambassador, Bassam Al Sabbagh, announced Syria would accept aid from any country and co-ordinate assistance to all areas of control, but it would not agree to more cross-border access from Turkey into areas not held by the government.

The UN has failed several times to approve additional cross-border assistance for opposition-held north-west Syria, with Damascus ally Russia routinely vetoing Security Council efforts to expand access points. This has arguably been the biggest hurdle keeping aid from reaching the area, and not the sanctions on the Assad regime.

#HTS denies that any XL convoys have gone through from regime controlled areas to the NW. BaH is the only conduit for aid. #Syria_earthquake pic.twitter.com/LGngczSZaN — Natasha Hall (@NatashaHallDC) February 10, 2023

Organisations such as the Syrian Emergency Task Force, which sponsors women's centres and schools in Syria's north-west, were disappointed by the US sanctions exemptions.

“Anyone who is asking for the sanctions on a war criminal to be lifted has absolutely no idea what they are talking about,” the organisation's executive director, Mouaz Mustafa, told The National.

“Not only does this feed into the pro-Assad narrative, we already have licences authorising humanitarian aid, so why was this necessary? At best it's redundant, at worst it's going to open the floodgates with some corrupt transactions with Assad.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, however, stressed that any humanitarian assistance would not benefit Damascus.

“These funds go to the Syrian people, not the [Assad] regime,” he tweeted.