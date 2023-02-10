US eases Syria restrictions to support earthquake relief

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

US sanctions on Syria “will not stand in the way” of saving lives after Monday’s earthquake in Syria and Turkey, the US Treasury promised while temporarily lifting sanctions to allow new earthquake relief efforts.

The Treasury’s Syria General Licence authorises earthquake relief efforts that would otherwise be prohibited by sanctions regulations for 180 days.

It comes after some in Syria claimed that US sanctions were hindering relief efforts after the earthquake.

The death toll from the earthquake rose past 20,700 on Friday morning as hopes faded of finding more people alive in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the people of Turkey and Syria for the tragic loss of life and destruction in the wake of devastating earthquakes,” said Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.

“As international allies and humanitarian partners mobilise to help those affected, I want to make very clear that US sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of lifesaving efforts for the Syrian people.

“While US sanctions programmes already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today the Treasury is issuing a blanket General Licence to authorise earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what’s needed most: Saving lives and rebuilding.”

US sanctions programmes do not target legitimate humanitarian assistance, including earthquake disaster relief efforts, the Treasury said.

On Tuesday, the president of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent urged the US to lift economic sanctions that he said were hampering rescue and relief operations in the country.

But the US government said several general licences already in place permitted most activities in support of humanitarian assistance, including in regime-held areas, by the UN, the US government and some NGOs.

“While sanctions relief alone cannot reverse longstanding structural challenges and the brutal tactics of the Assad regime, it can ensure that sanctions do not inhibit the life-saving assistance needed following this disaster,” the Treasury said.