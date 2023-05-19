Zelenskyy makes surprise appearance at Arab League summit as Syria's Al Assad returns

The surprise appearance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Arab League summit in Jeddah on Friday has taken attention from the return of Syria's President Bashar Al Assad to the group after a 12-year exile.

All eyes had been on Mr Al Assad when he landed at the Saudi Red Sea port city on Thursday to attend the gathering of leaders from 22 Arab countries.

Arab leaders had shunned Mr Al Assad's government after a crackdown on protesters in 2011 led to a civil war that has resulted in the deaths of more than half a million people and the displacement of millions of Syrians.

However, Mr Zelenskyy's unexpected arrival at the summit's diverted the spotlight from Mr Al Assad's presence.

Ukraine's President tweeted that he was beginning his “first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world”.

He said his agenda included “temporarily occupied territories”, a “peace formula” and energy co-operation.

Saudi Arabia “plays a significant role and we are ready to take our co-operation to a new level”, Mr Zelenskyy said.

Mr Zelenskyy's presence is designed to highlight Saudi Arabia’s influence – and potential as a mediator not only to Ukraine and Russia, but for the region, said Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa programme at London’s Chatham House.

“With Mr Al Assad also there, Riyadh is making a case for an independent regional approach as well,” she told The National.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also “showcasing a robust and more mature Saudi foreign policy driven by domestic priorities and focused on de escalation and regional security”.

A great atmosphere at the Arab States League Summit. We really appreciate the Arab world's commitment to Ukraine's striving for the just and safe being for every nation. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) May 19, 2023

Ukraine is aiming to gather as much international support as possible “among Arab states that have maintained ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout the war”, she said.

Ukraine and Russia have been at war since Moscow invaded its neighbour in February last year.

