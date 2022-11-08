US envoy to UN meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday to discuss the “unwavering US commitment” to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

They discussed international efforts to minimise the “impact of Russia’s aggression on global food security, including through sustaining and expanding the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, and to ensure accountability for war crimes and atrocities perpetrated on the Ukrainian people”, a US readout of the meeting stated.

As voters head to the polls in America's midterm elections on Tuesday, questions are swirling as to how long US support to Ukraine can last if the Republican Party wins control of Congress.

Some Republican candidates have said the US should spend the billions of dollars it is sending to Ukraine at home instead.

But a senior US official told reporters that Ms Thomas-Greenfield reassured Mr Zelenskyy that “there is strong bipartisan support to support the people of Ukraine in their time of need, and that support will continue as long as necessary”.

Moscow's war against Ukraine has prompted Ms Thomas-Greenfield and other diplomats to consider reforming the UN Security Council, where Russia is a permanent member and frequently wields its veto power.

The American diplomat last month backed President Joe Biden's call to expand the chamber.

The US envoy's trip to Ukraine comes a week after Mr Zelenskyy met National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, where an additional $400 million security assistance package was announced.