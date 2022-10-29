Russia suspends grain export deal with Ukraine

Russia has said it is suspending its participation in a UN-brokered agreement to export Ukrainian agricultural produce from three Black Sea ports.

Moscow is pulling out of the deal, the defence ministry said in a statement shared by state media outlet TASS, after what it called a “terrorist attack” on ships in Crimea.

The UN-brokered deal came into effect in July after warnings that a halt in exports from Ukraine could lead to severe global food shortages and famine.

Several million tonnes of grain have been exported under the agreement, which was also brokered by Turkey.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow was using "false pretexts" to block grain exports.

We have warned of Russia’s plans to ruin the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Now Moscow uses a false pretext to block the grain corridor which ensures food security for millions of people. I call on all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 29, 2022

A Russian-installed official in Crimea said that the Saturday morning drone attack on ships in Sevastopol — the largest city in Crimea — was the "most massive" on the peninsula since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

The attack involved "British specialists" and struck ships ensuring the security of the grain corridor, Moscow claimed. Ukraine has accused Moscow of "blackmail" and "invented terror attacks" following Russian claims Kyiv was responsible.

Before the invasion, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for about a third of global wheat exports.

UN authorities are in contact with Moscow following the announcement, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world," he said.

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said earlier on Saturday that Moscow was ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to poor countries in the next four months for free, with assistance from Turkey, and supplant supplies of Ukrainian grains.

"Taking into account this year's harvest, the Russian Federation is fully prepared to replace Ukrainian grain and deliver supplies at affordable prices to all interested countries," he said.