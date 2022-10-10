Midterm elections: predicting 2022 battle for US Congress

With the November 8 US midterm elections fast approaching, members of Congress are back in their home states as Democrats and Republicans fight for control of the two chambers of the US legislature.

The Democratic Party is currently in control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, giving President Joe Biden the platform he has needed to pass some of his most crucial pieces of legislation including the Inflation Reduction Act.

But history suggests that the president will not enjoy a friendly Congress for long. Here are how the races for the lower and upper chambers of Congress are playing out, according to the most recent polling data.

Republicans poised to retake the House

In 22 midterm elections from 1934-2018, the president's party has lost an average of 28 seats in the House, University of California Santa Barbara's The American President Project showed. In those same years, the president's party has gained seats in the lower chamber only three times.

Democrats currently have a majority of nine seats in the 435-member House and recent polling suggests the party will lose power after the midterms.

Republicans are projected to pick up 13 seats in the midterms, meaning they would control the lower chamber with 225 representatives versus 210 Democrats.

Losing control would also mean that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would have to relinquish the speaker's gavel, the ultimate symbol of power on Capitol Hill.

But the California Democrat has remained steadfast in her belief that her party will remain in power. Ms Pelosi has touted her party's diverse candidates and national backlash over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

If the Republican Party does take back the House as expected, Kevin McCarthy — an apologist for former president Donald Trump — would be tipped as the next House speaker and second in the line of succession to the presidency after Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democrats projected to hold razor-thin Senate majority

In the upper chamber of Congress, the race for control is even tighter.

Since 2021, Democrats have had the narrowest of majorities in the Senate. Fifty-one seats are needed to control the 100-person chamber, but with the Senate evenly split 50-50, Democrats have needed to call in Ms Harris to cast her vote in tiebreaking situations.

No majority leader has had to work with such fine margins in the Senate's history as Chuck Schumer. The 50-50 split has made it extraordinarily challenging for the Democrats to pass significant pieces of legislation.

Nowhere was that clearer than when Democrats failed to pass Mr Biden's $3 trillion Build Back Better proposal and voting rights legislation, two major setbacks for the president's domestic policy agenda.

Polling shows that Mr Schumer will continue walking the legislative tightrope in January.

Democrats are expected to pick up one seat in the upper chamber, giving them the slightest of cushions but also making any potential Republican filibuster nearly impossible to overcome.

Mr Trump has touted his Republican candidates for Senate seats across the country, but many of them are not faring well in their races, vindicating Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's policy of endorsing “electable candidates”.

Several of Mr Trump's endorsed Senate candidates — JD Vance (Ohio), Herschel Walker (Georgia), Dr Mehmet Oz (Pennsylvania) and Blake Masters (Arizona) — are all trailing in their state races, data compiled by FiveThirtyEight show.

What would a divided Congress entail?

If the results of the midterm elections shake out as expected, then gridlock on Capitol Hill is likely to ensue and Mr Biden will have to rely more on his executive authority to enact his policies.

The US Congress, explained - US Congress is divided into two chambers: the House of Representatives and Senate - 435 members make up the House, and 100 lawmakers are in the Senate - A party needs control of 218 seats to have a majority in the House - In the Senate, a party needs to hold 51 seats for control - In the event of a 50-50 split, the vice president's party retains power in the Senate

Animosity between the two parties is particularly fractious in the House. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the public swipes Ms Pelosi and Mr McCarthy have taken at each other.

In November 2021, the 82-year-old House speaker labelled the Republican leader a “moron” for arguing the chamber's mask-wearing rules did not follow scientific guidance. And Mr McCarthy joked about hitting Ms Pelosi with the speaker's gavel if the Republicans win control.

If they take the House, Republicans would disband the January 6 committee and probably launch their own probe seeking to blame the insurrection on law enforcement failings; investigate Mr Biden's son, Hunter Biden, over content found on his laptop; and establish a committee to investigate the president's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Some far-right Republicans have even mused about impeaching Mr Biden.

Democrats also fear Republicans would introduce legislation that slashes abortion rights. But with Democrats in control of the Senate, and with Mr Biden's veto, those efforts would probably fall short.

Still, a divided Congress would ultimately reflect the growing partisanship within the US and limit Mr Biden's agenda before a potential 2024 presidential campaign.