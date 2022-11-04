US security adviser Jake Sullivan meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv to show 'steadfast support'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to underscore Washington's “steadfast support” for the country in the face of the Russian invasion, the White House said.

In addition to Mr Zelenskyy, Mr Sullivan also met Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

As part of his meeting with Ukrainian leaders, Mr Sullivan announced an additional $400 million in security aid for Kyiv.

The package includes refurbished T-72B tanks, drones, funding to refurbish 250 M1117 armoured security vehicles and other funding for continued training, maintenance and equipment.

The Pentagon said the T-72B tanks in the security assistance package are part of a co-ordinated effort with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

I am thankful to @POTUS and the people of 🇺🇸 for another $400 million military assistance package. For armored vehicles that will help us liberate Ukrainian land. We appreciate this continued support! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 4, 2022

The Netherlands will provide an additional 45 T72B tanks with support from the Czech Republic's defence ministry.

In a tweet, Mr Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden for the armoured vehicles “that will help us liberate Ukrainian land”.

The latest military aid brings the total US security assistance to Ukraine to more than $18.2 billion since Russia's invasion on February 24, the Pentagon said in a fact sheet.

Mr Zelenskyy also held a meeting with two US senators — Democrat Chris Coons of Delaware and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio — on Thursday.

The Ukrainian president said they discussed the war's front lines, Russia's “missile terror” and Ukraine's economic and defensive priorities.