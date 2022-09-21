Russia 'shamelessly violated' UN Charter with Ukraine war, Biden says

Follow the latest developments from the UN General Assembly.

Russia has “shamelessly violated” the core tenets of the UN Charter with its “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden told the 193-member General Assembly on Wednesday, as he assailed Moscow for the conflict and called for sweeping reforms at the Security Council.

“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state and Ukrainians’ right to exist as a people,” Mr Biden said.

“Wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold. ”

Mr Biden spoke a day after France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz decried Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, both accusing him of “imperialism".

The US president also voiced frustration over the current format of the UN Security Council, where five permanent members including Russia have veto power, and said more nations should be allowed to sit as permanent members.

On Wednesday, Mr Putin mobilised army reserves and renewed nuclear threats against neighbouring Ukraine. He has not attended the UN General Assembly since 2015, the year he sent military aircraft into Syria.

Mr Biden said China is conducting an "unprecedented buildup" of nuclear weapons without any transparency and reiterated the US position that America will "not allow" Iran to get a nuclear weapon.

Mr Biden has spent much of the past seven months marshalling western leaders and Nato allies in support of Ukraine.

Since January 2021, the US has given Kyiv more than $13.5 billion in military aid.

His remarks come after the Russian president announced a major call-up of 300,000 reserve troops following a string of stunning setbacks in Ukraine.

In a rare televised address to the nation, Mr Putin said that Russia was prepared to use “all the means available” in Ukraine, which many interpreted as a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.

The war in Europe, the most violent conflict to to take place on the continent since the Second World War, has been front and centre at the General Assembly.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres was quick to address the war in his opening remarks, which kicked off a week of high-level speeches.

“Much of the world’s attention remains focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“The war has unleashed widespread destruction with massive violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to deliver a recorded speech on Wednesday afternoon.