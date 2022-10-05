Hurricane Ian victims to be focus of Biden's trip to Florida

US President Joe Biden headed to Florida on Wednesday to pledge a co-ordinated response to help rebuild communities damaged by Hurricane Ian, temporarily putting political differences aside with the state's Republican governor and potential 2024 rival to focus on the destructive storm that took at least 100 lives.

Ian wiped out power to 2.6 million households and businesses when it made landfall in Florida. Almost a week later, hundreds of thousands remain without power.

Storm surges and winds reaching as high as 241 kilometres per hour wrecked cities, destroyed bridges and flooded motorways.

Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Fort Myers, a coastal city that endured some of the most destructive elements of the hurricane.

He is expected to meet small business owners and local residents, and thank officials who have provided relief assistance to those affected by the storm, the White House said.

The White House said Mr Biden's visit to Florida will remain apolitical. The president is expected to meet Governor Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott, a Republican senator.

Mr Biden's tone leading up to the trip has primarily been a unifying one and he has lauded Americans' ability to put political differences aside during times of crisis.

The White House said “now is not the time” to discuss partisan divisions.

“We are working as one,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday.

Mr DeSantis confirmed on Tuesday that he would be meeting Mr Biden, who also praised the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) for its management of the situation before the Category 4 hurricane struck.

After the storm passed, satellite images revealed the extent to which Fort Myers and Fisherman's Wharf had been damaged. The beach's pier was destroyed, houses were flattened and the once vibrant beach became a wasteland, its crystal-blue waters turning a dark brown.

Mr Biden will survey the Fort Myers area by helicopter on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said.

He will later speak on the federal government's commitment to supporting Florida's recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Hurricane Ian could be the costliest storm in the state's history, catastrophe modeller Karen Clark & Company projected.

The president's visit to Puerto Rico on Monday previewed the unifying message the he was expected to deliver in Florida.

“All of America is with you,” he told the US territory as it continues to recover from Hurricane Fiona.

Speaking in Ponce, Mr Biden told Puerto Ricans that it is in times of crisis that “our nation comes together”.