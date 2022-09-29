Hurricane Ian's destruction of Florida caught on live webcams

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's coastline on Wednesday and could cause a 500-year flooding event, the state's governor said on Thursday.

As Ian swept northwards, some of the thousands of live webcams which usually show the daily goings-on in towns and cities across the country suddenly gave online users a safe seat from which to watch the chaos unfold.

Some cameras cut out when the severity of the hurricane, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning, became too much. At least one person has been killed.

“We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference.

“The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”

The National Hurricane Centre said Ian still threatened life on Friday along the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina and advised residents to follow local advice.

Ft Myers, Florida webcam

Ft Myers was hit worst of all by the hurricane. Authorities say they are struggling to reach stranded Floridians amid thousands of 911 calls, but many roads and bridges in the area are impassable due to flooding. Emergency crews sawed through fallen trees to unblock roads, but some were unable to even call for help due to electric and phone lines being down.

Twenty-three people are missing after a boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Stock Island, Florida.

City of Sanibel webcam

WOW! Take a look at this timelapse from Sanibel Island, FL. This was only 30 minutes! Credit: City of Sanibel via Storyful https://t.co/Wi62T4XH6n pic.twitter.com/MZwNzQuf57 — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) September 28, 2022

A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. It was unknown how many had heeded orders to evacuate, but Charlotte County Emergency Management Director, Patrick Fuller, expressed cautious optimism that worst-case scenarios might not have been realised.

The island's webcams captured the streets filling with water over a 30-minute period. Many are still running as the storm batters the area.

South of Sanibel Island, the historic beachfront pier in Naples was destroyed, with even the pilings underneath torn out, as towering waves crashed over the structure. “Right now, there is no pier,” said Penny Taylor, a Collier County commissioner.

I-75 motorway webcam

Motorways also bore the brunt of the storm. A webcam on the I-75 captured winds buffeting the road.

Ian struck Florida as a monstrous Category 4 storm, with 241kph winds, the joint fifth-strongest hurricane to hit the US.

St Augustine webcam

Twitter user BirdingPeepWx, who created a Google Map resource showing more than 2,800 livestreaming webcams, shared a number of videos showing the unfolding danger. One of those videos attracted more than one million views.