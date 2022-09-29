UAE evacuates citizens in Florida as Hurricane Ian ravages the state

As Hurricane Ian battered Florida, the UAE on Thursday began to evacuate its citizens from the southern US state.

The UAE embassy shared photos of the evacuations on Twitter, showing a number of Emiratis arriving in the capital of Washington.

“As per [ambassador to the US] Yousef Al Otaiba's directive, the UAE embassy in Washington, DC, evacuated Emiratis from Florida to the US capital to ensure their safety from Hurricane Ian,” an embassy tweet read.

As per Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba's directive, the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC evacuated Emiratis from Florida to the US capital to ensure their safety from Hurricane Ian. Upon their arrival, they were received by DCM Shaima Gargash, BG Dr. Rashid Al Kaabi, and embassy staff. pic.twitter.com/X8VDvnD24k — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) September 29, 2022

The UAE embassy's deputy chief of mission Shaima Gargash and Brig Gen Rashid Al Kaabi led the effort on the ground and received the evacuees in Washington on Wednesday night.

They will be staying at a hotel in the area at the embassy's expense.

In a press release, the UAE embassy said 141 Emiratis had been evacuated.

“The evacuation plan included various means of transport to transfer the UAE nationals out of Florida: chartering a private plane [for 119 evacuees], booking seats on commercial flights [for 13 evacuees], in addition to having people drive out of Florida [9 people drove private cars], where they were safely evacuated to Washington, DC,” the embassy said.

The plan was developed by the embassy’s Emergency and Crisis Committee, which included embassy employees as well as people from ​​various technical offices, scholarship agencies and other organisations.

Due to bad weather and difficulty in finding commercial flights to the US capital, the evacuations in some cases were made to various neighbouring states deemed to be out of the hurricane's path.

“Our embassy ensures that we are taking all the necessary precautions to safeguard the security and safety of the UAE nationals in the United States,” Ms Gargash said.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday and has left a trail of destruction in the south-west, flooding streets and knocking out power for more than 2.5 million people.

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in US - in pictures