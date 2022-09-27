Hurricane Ian forces more than 2,000 flight cancellations in US

As Florida prepares to bear the brunt of Hurricane Ian, more than 2,000 flights in the US have been cancelled.

More than 350 flights into, within or out of the US were cancelled on Tuesday, data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.com showed. More than 1,700 have been cancelled for Wednesday.

Ian entered the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday after making landfall in Cuba, and is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane.

The storm is expected to deliver winds up to 209kph and 60 centimetres of rain to the Tampa, Florida area from early Wednesday and through Thursday evening.

It would be the city's first direct contact of a hurricane in more than a century.

Airports in the cities of Tampa and Clearwater already halted operations on Tuesday. Orlando International will cease flights on Wednesday morning.

US President Joe Biden's trip to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando was also cancelled because of the hurricane, the White House said.

Mr Biden directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure support was ready to be provided to areas of Florida so they could respond to the storm's damage, the White House said after he called the cities' mayors.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was “closely monitoring” Hurricane Ian's path.

Southwest Airlines announced it had temporarily halted operations in Havana, Cuba.

The US airline will stop flying out of the Florida cities of Tampa, Sarasota and Fort Myers on Tuesday evening through Thursday, it said in a news release.

American Airlines has issued travel alerts for airports in the western Caribbean and Florida, which are forecast to be in Ian's path. The carrier has also capped fares for one-way flights out of Florida.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Walt Disney World is still operating under normal conditions.

“We continue to put the safety of our cast members and guests first, and will share updates with you as we monitor Hurricane Ian,” the resort said.

