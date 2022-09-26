Hurricane Ian: major storm approaches Cuba, on track to hit Florida

Hurricane Ian moved closer to western Cuba on Monday as it appears on track to hit the US state of Florida as a major hurricane later this week.

Portions of Cuba are expected to experience a “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds” beginning on Monday, a graphic from the National Hurricane Centre showed. The storm is expected to be at major hurricane strength when it reaches the island.

As of 8am ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-west at 22 kilometres per hour about 145km west-south-west of Grand Cayman, an advisory from the centre said. It had maximum sustained winds of 120kph.

#Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of

Mexico during the middle of this week. Regardless of Ian’s exact track, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, & heavy rainfall along the west coast/Panhandle of Florida by mid-week pic.twitter.com/koVmW9yrtJ — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 26, 2022

The hurricane centre urged people living in the path of the storm to rapidly undertake safety precautions.

Ian is forecasted to emerge over the south-eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, passing the western part of the Florida Keys late on Tuesday and then approaching Florida's west coast on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Centre said.

Tropical storm and hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of western Florida.

Mon 9/26/2022 Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico later this week and bring a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, & heavy rainfall for parts of Florida by the middle of this week. pic.twitter.com/0ZEPILYzJR — NWS Southern Region (@NWSSouthern) September 26, 2022

The centre said that, regardless of Ian's track and intensity, Florida should expect a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall during the middle of the week.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout the state and urged people to prepare for the storm.

“We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” Mr DeSantis said at a news conference on Sunday.

He added that even if residents are not in the path of the storm, there will be “pretty broad impacts throughout the state”.

President Joe Biden has authorised emergency aid to Florida through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in response efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report