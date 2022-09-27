Hurricane Ian tracker: map updates as storm approaches US coast

A growing Hurricane Ian is threatening to become the worst storm to hit Tampa in Florida in more than a century.

Ian made landfall in western Cuba early on Tuesday as a category three storm, the country's Institute of Meteorology said.

"Ian is already over Cuban territory," said a meteorologist from the institute in a special broadcast on state television. "The outer wall of the storm is on the coast of the province of Pinar del Rio."

The storm’s path had earlier shifted slightly east and the Tampa area was at the centre of the probability track forecasts. A hurricane watch and storm surge warning was in effect along Florida’s west coast, including Tampa Bay. More than 300,000 people were expected to evacuate.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” Brad Reinhart, a hurricane specialist at the centre, said. “Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.”

Tropical storm winds could reach Florida late in the day, with hurricane conditions arriving on Wednesday morning. This could cause significant river flooding across central parts of the state, forecasters warned.

Ian’s centre was set to pass over western Cuba, where the storm surge could raise water levels by as much as four metres above normal, the hurricane centre said. Rains could produce flash flooding and mudslides in parts of Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned on Monday that the country would be facing a “challenging week”. Hurricane alerts were issued for seven western provinces including the capital Havana.

Ian was expected to ride up Florida’s west coast, dragging its most powerful side along the coastline, before making landfall by the end of the week. The state was very likely to see widespread surge, wave and rain impacts no matter where it hits, said Ryan Truchelut, president of meteorological consulting firm WeatherTiger.

Its winds were forecast to peak at 225kph late on Tuesday through until Wednesday, before dropping to 193kph on Thursday, the hurricane centre said. The storm was expected to encounter wind shear in 36 to 48 hours, which could prevent it from gaining even more strength.

Hurricane Ian could still be the worst storm to hit Tampa in 101 years, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeller with Enki Research. The area has had many close calls in recent years, but the last devastating strike on the Tampa-St. Petersburg area was a 1921 storm that would have caused $30 billion in damage today.

Ian could bring tropical-storm strength winds to more than half of the orange-growing area of the state, Mr Watson said.

It was expected to miss most of the energy infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico. However, Chevron Corp and BP Plc said they had shut some offshore oil production platforms in the region and evacuated employees before the storm.

Danny Aller and his wife Karen board up windows as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Indian Shores, near Tampa, on Monday. AFP

Tampa International Airport will suspend operations at 5pm on Tuesday. Tampa tourist attraction Busch Gardens will close on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers American football team will use the practice site of their cross-state rivals, the Miami Dolphins.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida on Saturday, freeing federal disaster aid to the state. He also postponed a scheduled trip on Tuesday to the state that included a Democratic National Committee rally in Orlando.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency across Florida and warned residents to be prepared.

Ian is the second destructive hurricane to rip across the Atlantic in less than a week, following Hurricane Fiona.

Fiona struck Atlantic Canada at the weekend, causing extensive damage, power cuts and flooding across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Damages to the region are estimated to be $3.5 billion.