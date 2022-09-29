Striking views of Hurricane Ian from space show devastating surge across Florida

Latest: Hurricane Ian tracker: map updates as monster storm swamps Florida

Striking views of Hurricane Ian captured from space show the powerful storm sweeping across the entire US state of Florida, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The International Space Station flew over the state on Wednesday so weather forecasters could study the intensity and movement of the catastrophic hurricane.

It is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US and struck south-west Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.

However, it reached speeds of 250kph earlier in the day, bordering a Category 5.

Live now on @NASA TV, the space station flies over #HurricaneIan providing live views of the storm as it makes landfall near Fort Myers, Florida. https://t.co/fnW0iJxV9O — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 28, 2022

“The space station flies over Hurricane Ian providing live views of the storm as it makes landfall near Fort Myers, Florida,” said a tweet from the ISS account.

The National reported that more than 1.6 million people lost power and that there was intense flooding in many years, including in homes.

The hurricane had hit Cuba earlier, causing the entire island to lose electricity.

Nasa’s Earth Observatory captured satellite images of the storm while it was over Cuba.

“Ian continued to strengthen and made landfall in western Cuba on September 27 as a category-3 storm,” Nasa said on September 26.

“Next the storm entered the Gulf of Mexico and headed towards Florida. Forecasters expected that warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico would help the hurricane regain strength before making landfall along the west coast of Florida. They were correct.”

