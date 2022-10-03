Biden to survey Hurricane Fiona's damage in Puerto Rico

US President Joe Biden on Monday will announce that his administration is providing $60 million in aid to Puerto Rico as the American territory continues to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

The announcement comes as the president and first lady Jill Biden visit the island to survey the damage caused by the catastrophic storm last month.

At least 25 deaths in the US territory could be linked to the Category 1 hurricane, CNN reported.

“I’m heading to Puerto Rico because they haven’t been taken very good care of. They’ve been trying like hell to catch up from the last hurricane,” Mr Biden told reporters as he boarded Air Force One.

“I want to see the state of affairs today and make sure we push everything we can.”

The $60m in funding comes as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and aims to buttress Puerto Rico's infrastructure and shore up levees so the territory is better-equipped for future storms, Reuters reported.

“Our hearts, to state the obvious ... are heavy from the devastating hurricane and storms in Puerto Rico, Florida, and South Carolina,” Mr Biden said in remarks at the weekend.

Fiona was the first hurricane to strike the island since Hurricane Maria in 2017. The authorities in Puerto Rico initially underestimated the death toll at 64, only to later revise that figure to more than 3,000, making it one of the deadliest storms in US history.

Donald Trump, the US president at the time, was criticised for his slow response to send aid to the island after Maria hit.

Hurricane Fiona wiped out the island's power supply after it made landfall on September 18, causing catastrophic landslides and flooding.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday that power had been restored to 90 per cent of the territory's customers.

“This is an important milestone, coming just 13 days after Fiona made landfall,” she tweeted.

The White House last week approved waiving US shipping rules to assist Puerto Rico's immediate energy needs.

Mr Biden this week will also travel to Florida to inspect the damage after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week as a Category 4 hurricane, the White House said.