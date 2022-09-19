Hurricane Fiona knocks out power in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona has knocked out Puerto Rico's power supply and caused catastrophic flooding and landslides after making landfall, officials in the US territory said.

The storm ripped asphalt from roads, swept away a major road bridge, swamped cars, forced airports to close and dumped rain in such quantities that some rivers rose up to six metres in a few hours, witnesses reported.

"This has been catastrophic," Puerto Rico governor Pedro Pierluisi told a news conference in the capital San Juan.

Fiona, which hit five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean island, was barrelling towards the Dominican Republic on Monday.

The centre of the storm made landfall on the south-western coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3.20pm with maximum sustained winds of about 140 kilometres per hour, clearing the threshold for a category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Centre said.

Luma Energy, operator of the island's grid, said the entire electrical system had been shut down to protect its infrastructure. Some power was being restored on Sunday night, with priority given to hospitals and critical community services, but reconnecting the whole island would take days.

Puerto Rico's grid remains fragile after Hurricane Maria knocked out 80 per cent of power lines in September 2017. The category 5 storm killed more than 3,000 deaths on the island of 3.3 million people.

No deaths were reported from Fiona by Sunday night, but authorities said it was too early to estimate the damage as the storm was forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.

Officials said Fiona caused several landslides, while a bridge in the central town of Utuado was washed away by a river in spate. Ports were closed and flights out of the main airport cancelled.

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico on Sunday, authorising the Federal Emergency Management Agency to co-ordinate disaster relief and provide emergency protective measures.

A wide expanse of Puerto Rico was forecast to receive 30 to 40 centimetres of rain, while some areas could be hit by up to 63.5cm, the NHC said.

Authorities opened more than 100 shelters and closed beaches and casinos.

Torrential rains and mudslides are also forecast for the Dominican Republic as the storm moves north-west, with the Turks and Caicos Islands expected to be affected on Tuesday.

Aid agencies in the Dominican Republic began evacuating high-risk areas in the east of the country on Sunday. President Luis Abinader postponed a trip to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, while the start of the Dominican school year was pushed back from Monday to Wednesday.

One death tied to Fiona has been reported so far, in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. Authorities said a man was found dead on Saturday after his house was swept away by floods. France will recognise a state of natural disaster for Guadeloupe, President Emmanuel Macron said.

— With reporting from agencies.