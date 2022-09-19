Typhoon Nanmadol: dozens injured as storm floods parts of Japan

A tropical storm hit south-western Japan with heavy rainfall and strong winds on Monday, injuring dozens of people, as it headed north towards Tokyo.

Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and many homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall on the island of Kyushu on Sunday and then weakened to a tropical storm.

Nanmadol winds were measured at 108 kilometres an hour, with 162 kph gusts, said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.

More than 60 people were injured, including some who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, Japanese media reported.

Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped and other damage was caused in Kagoshima city.

Bullet trains and airlines suspended services. Warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers. Convenience stores shut and delivery services were suspended, while some highways were closed. Some people experienced problems with mobile phone connections.

The storm is forecast to continue its north-easterly path over Japan’s main island of Honshu, unleashing heavy rainfall over the region that includes the cities of Osaka and Kyoto, before moving over Tokyo on Tuesday.