Meghan tells of Prince Harry's relationship with Charles

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about “losing” her father and how it “doesn’t have to be the same” for her husband and the future king.

At her home in California, Meghan opened up to The Cut magazine about her estranged father Thomas Markle and reflected on the relationship between the Prince Harry and the Prince Charles.

Since the couple resigned from royal duties, Prince Harry’s relationship with his father has been reportedly tense.

He said during their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that his father had stopped taking his calls.

Speaking about the impact of their decision to step down as senior royals, Meghan told The Cut: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process’.

“It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Meghan also revealed that she believes there is “room for forgiveness” between herself and the royal family.

“I think forgiveness is really important,” she told the magazine.

“It takes a lot more energy to not forgive, but it takes a lot of effort to forgive.

“I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

Meghan said that she would be “getting back on Instagram” after deleting her account more than four years ago as part of becoming a senior royal.

She said she felt like “an actress” playing at being a member of the royal family.

"I was an actress," Meghan said.

“My entire job was ‘Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I’ll do it’.”