Prince Harry visits Mozambique to promote wildlife conservation

Prince Harry has visited Mozambique to highlight wildlife conservation in the East African country.

The Duke of Sussex was on a solo visit and travelled from California without his wife Meghan for the short stay this week in his capacity as president of African Parks.

Prince Harry was welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas, his representative said.

READ MORE Jubilee balcony snub for Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry was shown in pictures on Twitter dressed casually in a cap, polo shirt, shorts and trainers in the coastal town of Vilanculos.

The popular beach resort is the gateway to the islands of the Bazaruto Archipelago, renowned for their idyllic beaches and diverse marine wildlife.

In 2010, Prince Harry went to Mozambique to tour a minefield with the Halo Trust, while dressed in a visor and protective vest in scenes reminiscent of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend UN Nelson Mandela event - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrive at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday. AP

African Parks is one of the few private patronages Prince Harry kept when he stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020.

He has worked with the charity since 2016, when he helped them to complete their relocation of 500 elephants in Malawi.

The non-profit conservation organisation manages about 20 national parks in partnership with governments and local communities, in nearly a dozen countries including Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda and Chad.

Prince Harry mentions Princess Diana in speech to mark Nelson Mandela International Day - video

Prince Harry is preparing for a whirlwind return with Meghan to the UK at the start of September, when they will attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester and the WellChild Awards in London.

They will also head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

The royal family is bracing itself for Prince Harry’s coming tell-all book, which he has vowed will be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.