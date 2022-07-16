Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Meghan's absence from Philip's funeral revealed in new book

Queen Elizabeth II is alleged to have said “thank goodness Meghan is not coming” to her husband Prince Philip's funeral, according to unnamed sources cited in a new book.

Biographer Tom Bower’s latest book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors threatens to reopen the feud within the British royal family, thanks to a number of explosive claims.

An extract published in The Times suggests the queen was relieved that the Duchess of Sussex, then seven months pregnant, would not be attending her husband Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17 last year.

The book states: “‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,’ the monarch said in a clear voice to her trusted aides.”

Buckingham Palace, which does not comment on individual books, declined to comment on the story.

However, sources close to the queen question whether she would have anything other than Philip on her mind on the day of his funeral.

Mr Bower also claims that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan made a “demand to appear with the queen on Buckingham Palace’s balcony” during the monarch's platinum jubilee celebrations last month.

The book alleges that Prince Philip rejected this arrangement.

Clarence House declined to comment.

Mr Bower writes: “Festering was their (Harry’s and Meghan’s) fury that the palace had refused all of their demands for a prominent role at the jubilee.”

He adds: “In Meghan’s view those optics were unsatisfactory, partly because her value to Netflix was to stand near the queen.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Bower’s previous unauthorised biographies have featured Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Prince Charles, Tony Blair and Richard Branson, among others.