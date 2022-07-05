Public’s snapshots of royal family to go on display at Kensington Palace

Royal fans with an eye for photography will have their images exhibited at a new show in London.

Images include a smiling Queen Elizabeth II, a black and white Prince Charles on horseback and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receiving flowers.

The photographs form part of Historic Royal Palaces' “Life through a Royal Lens” exhibition, which also includes work by renowned photographers Norman Parkinson, Rankin, Annie Leibovitz and Cecil Beaton.

David from Leeds, one of the photographers whose image of Queen Elizabeth is on display, said: “It was pouring with rain and [the queen] had just returned from Balmoral [Castle].

“I asked if she had brought the Scottish weather with her. She chuckled and said, at least the dogs seem to love it.”

The monarch and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, can be seen in another photograph driving past crowds of well-wishers in Derby in a throwback image taken during the queen's silver jubilee in 1977.

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, is seated between her grandfather King George V and grandmother Queen Mary as they ride in a carriage back to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, in August 1935. All photos: Getty Images

The queen, dressed in bright yellow, and her daughter, the princess royal, appear in another photo travelling side by side in a carriage at Ascot in 2018.

Laura from London, who took the picture, said: “I was so pleased to be in just the right spot in the parade ring to catch the queen and the princess royal looking jubilant and lovely, clearly anticipating the day at the races ahead of them.”

The curators at Historic Royal Palaces — along with a guest judge from royal jewellers Garrard — selected a total of 50 images to feature in two evolving digital displays.

The 25 images that will open the show at Kensington Palace on July 6 will eventually be replaced with 25 new contributions.

Kensington Palace is the birthplace of Queen Victoria and the official London residence of the duke and duchess of Cambridge

Amy from London, who took a picture of the duchess receiving flowers at Sandringham, said: “I've often been to Sandringham with my aunt to see the royals on Christmas Day as my family lives nearby in Lincolnshire.

“Kate was asking a young girl about her Christmas dinner plans and had been given so many flowers she could barely hold them all.

“It was so worth getting up early and standing in the cold to take this photo, which I think shows Kate's natural warmth and affinity towards children.”

Claudia Acott Williams, curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said: “The digital display they will form is an amazing way of sharing these unique moments in time, to appreciate just how special those interactions with the royal family are to the participants, and to illustrate how photographs create a lasting sense of connection.

“They will be shown alongside the work of world-renowned photographers and will help to bring to life the story of royal image-making in this platinum jubilee year.”

About 1,000 images were submitted following a public appeal to share memories of the royal family.

Queen's coronation images