Prince Charles announces Terra Carta forum for Cop27

Prince Charles has announced a new forum on sustainability ahead of the Cop27 summit in Egypt this year.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative has announced the second Terra Carta Action Forum, which will bring together the public and private sectors in the hope of accelerating the transition to a sustainable future.

The forum, on November 7 and 8, takes place during the Cop27 climate talks, which will be held in Sharm El Sheikh from November 6 and 18.

In a statement, Prince Charles said that we have increasingly seen the devastating effects of climate change over the past year.

He says that people across the planet will suffer "disastrous consequences" unless more can be done to stop the planet from warming.

“In 75 days the world meets in Egypt for Cop27, where we must focus on how to deliver the promises made in Glasgow to unlock trillions of dollars of private sector investment to transition the global economy to a more just, sustainable and affordable future", he said.

The work of the SMI industry task forces and the winners of the inaugural Terra Carta Design Lab will be among the forum events that will coincide with the world leaders' summit.

Bank of America chief executive and SMI co-chairman Brian Moynihan said that the sector is leading the way in helping to move to a low-carbon, sustainable future.

He said: “Working with the public sector, we can accelerate progress towards clean-energy security and a just transition.

“Cop27 is another opportunity to continue our work.”

The forum was first held at Cop26 in Glasgow and its various events included a reception of global mayors who focused on accelerating transition in cities, a listening session with indigenous groups, plus a sustainable fashion exhibit by designer Stella McCartney.