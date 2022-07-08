Biden to sign executive order safeguarding abortion access

President Joe Biden on Friday will sign an executive order to help safeguard access to abortion after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last month, the White House said.

Following the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortions, Mr Biden pledged he would do everything in his executive authority to protect reproductive rights.

As part of Friday's order, Mr Biden will direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to protect and expand access to “medication abortion” and contraception, the White House said.

The department is also expected to increase public education efforts on abortion access, and consider additional access to protect patient privacy.

As part of the executive order, the White House counsel and Mr Biden's attorney general will meet pro bono lawyers and other organisations to encourage legal representation for patients and providers.

“Such representation could include protecting the right to travel out of state to seek medical care,” the White House said in a statement.

Mr Biden's action stops short of more aggressive action suggested by some Democrats who have argued that the Supreme Court's ruling was drastic enough for the president to flex his executive authority. But Mr Biden has repeatedly said codifying abortion rights into federal law is an action that only Congress can undertake.

“President Biden has made clear that the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe as federal law,” the White House said.

The Supreme Court's decision last month restored states' power to pass their own laws on banning abortion. Mr Biden condemned the ruling.

Restrictive abortion laws have already gone into effect in Republican-led states across the US, some of which do not grant exceptions in the case of incest or rape.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to meet legislators from Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana. Each state has a Republican-controlled state legislature and is expected to enact restrictive abortion laws in the next few weeks.

Ms Harris will “convey the administration’s commitment to protecting access to reproductive health care, and she will encourage the legislators to continue defending reproductive rights and freedoms at the state level,” the White House said in a statement.

