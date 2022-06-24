Roe v Wade: Supreme Court's decision met with celebration and disbelief

Democratic and Republican figures across Washington had mixed reactions to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

The high court's decision on Friday overturned the 1973 ruling that legalised a woman's right to an abortion.

“As a woman, as a mother as a grandmother, to see young girls now have fewer rights than their mums or even their grandmothers, is something very sad for our country,” US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters.

Former president Barack Obama said the decision serves as a reminder that Americans' freedoms are not “unlimited”.

“The consequences of this decision would be a blow not just to women, but to all of us who believe that in a free society. There are limits to how much the government can encroach on our personal lives,” he said in a statement.

But the ruling was a monumental victory for Republicans who, for decades, fought to confirm conservative justices to court and pass restrictive abortion laws at the state level.

Former president Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he believed the decision “is something that will work out for everybody” when asked about what he would say to pro-choice advocates.

“This brings everything back to the states, where it has always belonged,” he said.

When asked if he had played a role in Roe v Wade's reversal, Mr Trump said: “It was God's decision.”

As a presidential candidate, Mr Trump vowed to nominate judges to the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade. All three of his nominations — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — were part of the majority opinion.

Former vice president Mike Pence lauded the conservative justices “for having the courage of their convictions” and said “every state in the land” should ban abortions.

Mitch McConnell, who was US Senate majority leader during the confirmation processes of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, called the court's ruling “courageous and correct”.

“This is a historic victory for the constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society,” he said in a statement.

Joe Manchin, a Democratic senator who voted to confirmed Mr Gorsuch and Mr Kavanaugh, expressed dismay over the decision.

“I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject it,” he said in a statement.