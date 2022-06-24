US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, ending federal right to abortion

The US Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v Wade, the major 1973 ruling that granted American women the constitutional right to an abortion, in a historic ruling that is likely to cause the majority of states to ban the procedure.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” conservative justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion.

“The constitution makes no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion.”

The ruling, in which all conservative justices formed the majority, upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.

The Mississippi law had been blocked by lower courts as a breach of the Supreme Court's precedent.

Hundreds of people descended on the Supreme Court following the ruling, with pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators flocking to the marbled building.

Paige Thomas, a 17-year-old from Colorado, fought back tears as she described how she fears growing up in a country where she has fewer rights than her mother did.

“A million things are going through my mind right now, mostly that women of colour and people living in poverty are not going to have access to the health care they need,” she told The National.

“It’s really an attack on all women everywhere and it’s just really overwhelming,”

A few metres away, Nathalie Wilson welcomed the ruling with a friend.

“We are here to celebrate the lives that are going to be saved,” said Ms Wilson, 20, who had driven from Richmond, Virginia.

The court's decision restores states' ability to prohibit abortion. Mississippi was one of 13 states with so-called trigger-laws that were designed to ban the procedure if the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

Liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan said that the Supreme Court's decision paves the way for even more restrictive measures.

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights and of their status as free and equal citizens,” they wrote in a dissenting opinion.

“With sorrow — for this court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent.”

In a tweet, former president Barack Obama said the Supreme Court's decision attacks “the essential freedoms of millions of Americans”.

Friday's ruling marks a significant victory for Republicans, who for decades have advocated the overturning of Roe v Wade. As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump vowed to nominate justices who would reverse the decision.

All three of his picks — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — joined in the majority opinion.

A version of the opinion was leaked months before the court's ruling on one of the most hotly debated issues in the country.

The court's leaked opinion caused outrage among Democrats, who rallied to protect abortion rights.

Republicans blocked a Democrat-led effort to codify abortion rights in May.