Missouri becomes first US state to ban abortion after Supreme Court ruling

More than a dozen other states ready to ban abortion after historic court decision

People demonstrate outside the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia, Missouri, in May. Missourian / AP
Patrick deHahn
New York
Jun 24, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Missouri on Friday became the first US state to outlaw abortion after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a 1973 ruling that federally protected the right to abortion.

“Following the [Supreme Court of the United States] ruling overturning Roe v Wade, Missouri has just become the first in the country to effectively end abortion with our [attorney general] opinion signed moments ago,” Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt said on Twitter.

“This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life.”

President Joe Biden spoke out against the court's decision.

“State laws banning abortion are automatically taking effect today — jeopardising the health of millions of women, some without exceptions.”

Friday's ruling effectively gave US states the right to make their own decisions on abortion rights.

“Since taking office, I have always fought to protect the unborn. Because of our action today, millions of lives will be protected moving forward,” Mr Schmitt said in another tweet on Friday.

More than a dozen states across the US have passed so-called trigger legislation that will introduce abortion ban laws within 30 days of the Supreme Court decision.

These include Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Former vice president Mike Pence called on every US state to pass an abortion ban.

“Having been given this second chance for life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the centre of American law in every state in the land,” the possible Republican 2024 presidential candidate said.

Abortion rights activists gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington on June 24, 2022. AP

Abortion rights activists gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington on June 24, 2022. AP

Updated: June 24, 2022, 6:01 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL