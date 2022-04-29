Oath Keepers member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in US Capitol attack

A member of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty on Friday to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his actions before, during and after the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, a statement released by the US Attorney’s Office in Washington said.

Brian Ulrich of Georgia agreed to co-operate with investigators, handing a big win to prosecutors as they prepare for a likely trial against the far-right group's founder.

As part of the plea agreement, Ulrich has agreed to co-operate with the US Justice Department's investigation.

READ MORE Home-grown extremism solidified in US following January 6 Capitol riot

Ulrich is the second Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges and is one of 11 members charged with seditious conspiracy in an indictment unsealed in January.

Joshua James of Alabama pleaded guilty in March with the remaining nine accused have pleaded not guilty, including Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers.

Court documents show that Ulrich was a member of the Georgia chapter of the Oath Keepers, which will accept anyone as a member, though they often focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first-responder personnel.