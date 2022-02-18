Oath Keepers leader will remain in jail until US Capitol riot trial

A US judge on Friday said Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes should remain in jail as he awaits trial on a charge of seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in plotting the deadly January 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

Mr Rhodes is the most high profile of the more than 725 people charged with playing a role in the attack by then-president Donald Trump's supporters.

His lawyer said there is no evidence that Mr Rhodes conspired to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

But US District Judge Amit Mehta said federal prosecutors have presented “compelling if not strong” evidence against Mr Rhodes, who has been the group’s leader since its 2009 founding.

Mr Rhodes poses a “clear and convincing danger” to the public, the judge said during a remote hearing.

“His ability to communicate, organise are his greatest weapons,” Mr Mehta said, calling Mr Rhodes an “extremely sophisticated individual".

He is one of 11 members or associates of the Oath Keepers facing a seditious conspiracy charge.

Four other Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy remain jailed pending a trial set for July.

Their January 12 indictment also charged Mr Rhodes with obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say he tried to destroy electronic evidence of the alleged plot from his mobile phone.

Prosecutors say Mr Rhodes orchestrated the group’s assault on the US Capitol with backup from an armed “quick reaction force”, or “QRF”, stationed at a Comfort Inn across the river in Arlington, Virginia.

The QRF was composed of Oath Keepers members from Arizona, Florida and North Carolina and stayed in contact with Mr Rhodes during the attack, prosecutors said.

Donald Trump, the president at the time, speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president in Washington on January 6, 2021.

