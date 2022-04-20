US reportedly preparing additional $800m aid package to Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The US is preparing to send an additional aid package to Ukraine that would match the $800 million in assistance President Joe Biden pledged to the Eastern European nation last week, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

Details of the latest package could change and are still being privately discussed, CNN reported.

NBC News said the new assistance could include more artillery and tens of thousands of shells to help Kyiv forces as fighting escalates in eastern Ukraine.

When pressed by reporters on Tuesday whether he would be sending more artillery to Ukraine, Mr Biden answered: "Yes".

Mr Biden held a video call with G7, EU and Nato leaders on Tuesday where they discussed ongoing support for Ukraine with additional security, economic and humanitarian assistance.

The leaders also discussed providing ammunition to Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The new package comes as Russia seeks a decisive victory in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. An ultimatum imposed by Moscow forces ordering Ukrainian troops to surrender expired on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the US is moving as quickly as possible to deliver assistance to Ukraine.

"We know that the time is not our friend. And the clock is a bit of an enemy here too," he said.

Mr Biden last week announced an $800m package that included helicopters, 18 howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds. The Pentagon said on Monday the first shipments of the package had already arrived at Ukraine's borders.

The US is expected to train Ukrainian forces on the use of howitzers in the coming days outside the country, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Mr Kirby said should Ukraine need additional artillery rounds in the future, "the United States we'll be right at the front of the line doing what we can to help help get them there".

Ukraine has also received aircraft and aircraft parts from partnering countries to repair others that were damaged, Mr Kirby said, noting that Washington has not provided Kyiv with aircraft.

The US has so far provided $3.2 billion in assistance to Ukraine.

Mr Biden is scheduled to meet with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, General Mark Milley and other military leaders later on Wednesday.

Agencies contributed to this report