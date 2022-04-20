Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation corridor agreed for women, children and elderly

Ukraine has agreed with Russian forces to set up a humanitarian corridor to offer civilians a safe route out of the besieged port city of Mariupol.

The city's mayor said authorities hope to bring 6,000 women, children and elderly persons to safety via the corridor, but cautioned the agreement was still only a preliminary arrangement and about 100,000 civilians remained there.

Thousands of people trapped in the strategic southern city have been told to gather at 2pm local time on Wednesday for evacuation to Zaporizhzhia. The city, which is 220 kilometres north-east of Mariupol, is under the control of the Ukrainian army.

"Taking into account a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, we'll be concentrating our efforts in this direction today," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on messaging app Telegram.

"We have managed to get a preliminary agreement on a humanitarian corridor for women, children and elderly persons," she said.

Mariupol residents pass destroyed buildings in the city on Tuesday. Reuters

However, Ms Vereshchuk said "with regard to the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor".

Mariupol's Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has left the city, said 90 buses were waiting to head to the battleground.

"We plan to send buses to Mariupol but for now it is only a preliminary agreement," Mr Boichenko said on national television.

He said tens of thousands of people had been killed in Mariupol since the outbreak of the war. The number could not be independently verified.

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians. There was no immediate word from Moscow on whether a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol had been agreed.

The announcement by Ukraine comes after evacuations from under-fire frontline areas were suspended for the past three days as Kyiv said no agreement could be reached with Russia. President Vladimir Putin’s troops are stepping up their attacks on strategic sites across Ukraine and are engaged in a renewed offensive to capture the eastern Donbas region.

Mariupol, which was a popular seaside resort for Ukrainian families before Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24, is a key target for Moscow. The city, home to 446,000 inhabitants before the war, has been subjected to widespread Russian shelling in recent weeks that has left much of it in ruins.

Seizing Mariupol would represent a major win for the Russians and allow them to establish a land bridge between Crimea and Eastern Ukraine. This would allow forces in the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 to link up with their comrades fighting alongside separatists in the Donbas, and also deprive Ukraine of much of its coastline.

Moscow has issued a series of ultimatums to Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down arms and surrender. In its latest ultimatum, Russia on Wednesday called on the city’s defenders to surrender by 2pm (noon UK time), and said any troops who laid down arms would be given safe passage out of Mariupol.

The Kremlin's forces are fighting fiercely to oust the remaining Ukrainian troops from their last holdout in the city’s vast Azovstal iron and steel plant, where thousands of soldiers and civilians are holed up.

As the deadline approached, a commander in the plant issued a desperate plea for help, saying his marines were "maybe facing our last days, if not hours".

"The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade said. "We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state."

Ukraine says about 300,000 people have escaped the fighting across the country using humanitarian corridors opened since the start of the conflict.

The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed Ukraine had received fighter jets and parts to bolster its air force. The US declined to specify the number of aircraft sent and their origin.

Kyiv has asked its western allies to provide MiG-29s, which its pilots already know how to fly and a handful of Eastern European countries have.