Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba asks UN for 'swift, concrete' action against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday called on UN members for “swift, concrete and resolute actions” to deter Russia from any further incursion onto his country's territory.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Mr Kuleba compared Russia’s aggression and military build-up in Eastern Europe to the crises in Europe ahead of the outbreaks of the First and Second World Wars.

“We need swift, concrete and resolute actions and new type of actions by the United Nations and international community, which is relevant to the level of the threat we all, not just Ukraine, face today because of Russia's aggressive course,” Mr Kuleba said.

The world body had one “last chance” to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching a “large scale war in Ukraine” that would cause widespread suffering and signal the “end of the world order as we know it”, the Ukrainian diplomat said.

“If Russia does not get a severe, swift and decisive response now, this will mean a total bankruptcy of the international security system and international institutions, which are tasked with maintaining the global security order,” said Mr Kuleba.

Mr Kuleba urged UN members to not recognise Ukraine’s pro-Moscow breakaway regions as independent. Still, he was short on detail of what actions the UN should take to sanction Russia, which as a permanent UN Security Council member can veto any major decisions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks at the general assembly hall, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at UN Headquarters.

He addressed the UN’s 193-nation assembly as Ukraine called up reservists and western powers slapped sanctions on Moscow over Russia’s decision to send troops into rebel-held, pro-Moscow regions of Europe's second-largest country.

"We need your help right now to stop Russia's aggressive plans.



Ukraine believes in diplomacy."



The day-long UN meeting was arranged in advance to discuss Russia’s previous incursion into Ukraine in 2014 and unresolved issues between Kiev and separatist-held Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but gained prominence as tensions mounted this week.

Kicking off the session, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire along the tense frontier in eastern Ukraine and said UN monitors would keep track of abuses against civilians in the turbulent region over the coming weeks and months.

Mr Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal, once again slammed Russia’s decision to recognise the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway pro-Moscow regions and called for “restraint, reason and de-escalation”.

“It is high time to establish a ceasefire and return to the path of dialogue and negotiations to save the people in Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war,” Mr Guterres told the 193-nation body in New York.

The UN chief said an escalation of the conflict would lead to humanitarian suffering on “a scale and severity of need unseen for many years” and said UN monitors would track abuses in Ukraine and its rebel-held enclaves.

“Our Human Rights Monitoring Mission has seven offices throughout the country — on both sides of the contact line — documenting civilian casualties, monitoring freedom of movement, and reporting on allegations of human rights violations,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to the two breakaway regions after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis that could spiral into Europe’s worst military confrontation in decades.

Mr Putin on Wednesday said Moscow was ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" to tensions with the West over Ukraine, but stressed that the country's security interests were non-negotiable.

Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has backed an insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since then. Moscow denies plans to invade, but intense diplomacy is underway to avert an escalation of the eight-year conflict.

Prominent humanitarian Jan Egeland on Wednesday warned that aid workers would struggle to cope with the mass displacement resulting from full-blown fighting in Ukraine, a country of some 44 million people

“It would be so utterly insane to launch upon the world another cataclysmic war,” said Mr Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council and a former UN aid chief.

Aid groups would be overwhelmed by the suffering, especially among some two million people living near the front lines, and “wouldn't even be able to meet a fraction of the needs”, he added.