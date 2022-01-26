Russia ready to retaliate if security demands not met

Russia has threatened to retaliate if the West fails to respond to Moscow’s security demands and continues “its aggressive course” after weeks of building tension over the build-up of troops on the country's eastern border.

French officials were hosting representatives of Russia and Ukraine, plus German diplomats, on Wednesday in a resumption a direct dialogue that was seen by Paris as holding out faint hope of a thaw.

"It's very encouraging that the Russians agreed to enter into this diplomatic format again," an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also kept the door open to dialogue but he told Russia’s Duma that “we won't allow our proposals to be drowned in endless discussions”.

“If there is no constructive answer and if the West continues its aggressive course, Moscow, as [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly said, will take the necessary retaliatory measures,” Mr Lavrov said.

“Depending on the content of these replies, which, I repeat, we expect this week, together with our colleagues from other institutions, we will bring proposals with the next steps to our president.”

He also accused the West of hankering “after some kind of provocation".

The deployment of 100,000 Russia troops on its border with Ukraine has led to fears in some western capitals that an invasion is imminent — despite Moscow's denial of such a possibility.

Senior officials from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met in Paris on Wednesday in the latest diplomatic push.

The “Normandy format” was attended by the Kremlin's deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak and senior Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak, alongside French and German officials.

The talks were “a strong signal of readiness for a peaceful settlement”, said Mr Yermak.

A series of security proposals by Russia have been rejected by Nato but there have been a succession of high-level diplomatic talks between the sides as they attempt to make headway on the main stumbling blocks.

Among those demands are a guarantee that Nato will never admit Ukraine as a member and that the military alliance will roll back deployments in other former Soviet bloc nations.

While not a member of Nato or the EU, both organisations and member states have stood behind Ukraine and threatened Moscow with heavy economic sanctions if an invasion takes place.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that the number of Russian troops “is insufficient for a full-scale offensive” but does pose “a direct threat” to Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday: “A threat against Ukraine is a threat against Europe.”

Nato this week further reinforced its positions in Eastern Europe in preparation for a potential conflict. Nato member Romania also said on Wednesday that it is in talks with the US and France to host more troops from the military alliance.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the French Senate that Europe and the US were working hard to find a diplomatic solution.

“The Ukraine situation is very tense but we are taking all the necessary initiatives to trigger a de-escalation process,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is to hold phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Mr Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in the coming days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak to French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday. AP

“We have always been clear about the fact that dialogue must be pursued. It is obviously one of the conditions of de-escalation, which doesn't prevent working on dissuasive sanctions at the same time,” said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal, when asked about the objective of the call between Mr Macron and Mr Putin.

“That's what we are doing within the European framework, with our American partners, and within the Nato framework, in order to be clear that there would be major consequences and a high price for Russia if there was to be a new incursion in Ukraine.

“So, the first objective is the pursuance of dialogue, and the second objective of this call is to push Russia to clarify its position and the purpose of the deployed manoeuvres on this topic.”

For its part, Russia has criticised reports that countries including the US could directly sanction Mr Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such a move would be pointless because senior Russian officials are barred from holding assets abroad — but he added that it would only worsen tension.

“Politically, it's not painful, it's destructive,” he said.