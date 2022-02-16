Paislee Shultis: young girl missing since 2019 found under staircase

A 6-year-old girl in the US reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The child, identified as Paislee Shultis, was found in good health in Saugerties, New York, about 210 kilometres east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019, the Saugerties Police Department reported on Tuesday.

About an hour into carrying out a search warrant at the Saugerties home on Monday, detectives spotted a pair of tiny feet after one officer shone his torch through the cracks of a wooden staircase.

After removing the steps, police found the young girl hiding with abductor Kimberly Cooper in a “dark and wet” makeshift room, the police department said.

After paramedics declared the girl to be in good health, she was returned to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

At the time, Paislee was believed to have been abducted by Ms Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr, her non-custodial parents. The girl was found at the home of Mr Shultis's father.

Ms Cooper, Mr Shultis Sr and Mr Shultis Jr were all arraigned on charges of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child, police reports showed.

The girl's father and grandfather have both been released, but Ms Cooper is being held because of a warrant.

It could not immediately be determined whether any of them had lawyers to represent them.

Police say that Mr Shultis Jr maintained he did not know the whereabouts of the child and that he had not seen her since she was reported missing in 2019.

Speaking to local media, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said the child was abducted after her biological parents, Ms Cooper and Mr Shultis Jr, lost custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report