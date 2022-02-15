Remington gunmakers to pay Sandy Hook families $73m in US school massacre settlement

Twenty-six children and teachers were shot dead at elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012

A mourner holds a photo showing victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Getty Images / AFP
Feb 15, 2022

The families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting have reached a settlement with Remington, the maker of the semi-automatic Bushmaster rifle used in the massacre, US court documents released on Tuesday show.

Twenty-six children and teachers were shot dead at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, by 20-year-old gunman Adam Lanza, who then turned the gun on himself.

Lanza had also killed his mother at their Newtown home earlier that morning.

A “settlement agreement has been executed between the parties", the notice from lawyers for the families said.

Initially, a state court judge in Connecticut had said that the families couldn't proceed as federal law barred the lawsuit, but the Connecticut Supreme Court reversed the decision in 2019.

The lawsuit had alleged that Remington was culpable because it knowingly marketed a military-grade weapon that is “grossly unsuited” for civilian use and which had become the gun most used in mass shootings.

The plaintiffs alleged that the gun was marketed immorally and unscrupulously, sold on its war-fighting capabilities to civilians.

Marketing, they alleged, popularised the AR-15 in combat and mass shooting-type situations through the type of violent video games that Lanza was known to play.

They specifically cited Remington's marketing of high-capacity magazines, which have only combat utility, for use with the gun.

Last year, a US judge ruled in favour of parents who sued conservative radio personality Alex Jones for saying that the massacre at the school was a hoax.

Agencies contributed to this reporting

Updated: February 15th 2022, 5:26 PM
