Ahmaud Arbery's mother 'betrayed' by hate crimes plea deal

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, said she felt “betrayed” after prosecutors reached a plea deal with the father and son who murdered the black jogger, potentially allowing them to avoid a trial on federal hate crimes charges.

The proposed plea agreements with Travis and Greg McMichael were announced in court documents filed late on Sunday by prosecutors with the US Justice Department. There was no mention of a deal with the third accused, William “Roddie” Bryan.

No details were disclosed about the federal deals, which would not affect their state murder convictions for Arbery’s killing. All three men were sentenced to life in prison on January 7 after a trial last autumn.

Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Ms Cooper-Jones, said on Monday that the deal would allow the McMichaels to serve their time in federal custody, avoiding the harsher conditions in Georgia prisons. He called the deals “a huge accommodation to the men who hunted down and murdered Ahmaud Arbery".

“This is an example of the Department of Justice literally snatching defeat from the jaws of victory,” he said.

Mr Merritt also shared a comment by Ms Cooper-Jones, who said: “The DOJ [US Department of Justice] has gone behind my back to offer the men who murdered my son a deal to make their time in prison easier to serve,” she said. “I have been completely betrayed by the DOJ lawyers.”

The plea agreements would require the approval of US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, who had scheduled a hearing on Monday morning to address any remaining pretrial issues.

It was unclear if that hearing would go forward.

She had scheduled jury selection for the federal trial to begin on February 7.

The McMichaels and Bryan were sentenced to life in prison after a jury in November found them guilty of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Arbery was killed on February 23, 2020, when the McMichaels grabbed their guns and chased him down in their pickup truck as he was jogging through the mostly white neighbourhood of Satilla Shores, Georgia. Bryan joined the chase and recorded the deadly encounter on his mobile phone as Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery with a shotgun.

Footage of the murder was leaked two months after the incident, sparking outrage across the US when it was learnt the men had not been arrested.

