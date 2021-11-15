Ahmaud Arbery death trial begins second week of evidence

Trial evidence entered a second week on Monday in the case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery after they spotted the 25-year-old black man running through their neighbourhood.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after he ran past their house on February 23, 2020.

Their neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase, initially telling police that he ran Arbery off the road with his own vehicle before taking mobile phone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Jason Seacrist returned to the witness stand on Monday and was questioned by a defence lawyer about his interviews with Mr Bryan.

Lawyer Kevin Gough pressed Mr Seacrist about his client's claims that Arbery tried to enter Mr Bryan's vehicle during the chase.

Investigators said they found Arbery's fingerprints on the vehicle near one of the door handles.

“Is it fair to say the first identifiable crime Mr Bryan personally witnessed that day would be Mr Arbery trying to get in his truck?” Mr Gough asked.

Mr Seacrist replied: “Unless you discount the fact that somebody was trying to chase Mr Arbery down while he was legally running, jogging in the road.”

Mr Bryan and the McMichaels have been charged with murder and other crimes.

Prosecutors say the men chased Arbery for five minutes to keep him from exiting the Satilla Shores subdivision outside the port city of Brunswick in southern Georgia. The chase ended when Arbery, trailed by Bryan, tried to run around the McMichaels' vehicle as it idled in the road ahead.

The video shows Travis McMichael confronting Arbery and then shooting him as he throws punches and grapples for the gun.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar after security cameras recorded him several times entering an unfinished home five doors from their own house. Defence lawyers say Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defence.