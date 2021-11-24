Ahmaud Arbery trial: all three white men found guilty of murder

All three white men were found guilty in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black jogger who ran through their Georgia neighbourhood in February of last year.

Gregory McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan were all found guilty of murder in the high-profile trial.

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all nine counts charged against him. His father, Gregory McMichael was found guilty on all counts except count one.

The predominantly white jury reached their verdict on the second day of deliberations.

Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton appeared outside the Glynn County Courthouse with Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, and lawyer Ben Crump on Wednesday. During the trial, defence lawyers objected to Rev Sharpton's presence in the gallery. Reuters

During the trial, defence laywer Kevin Gough strenuously objected to the presence of Rev Al Sharpton, Rev Jesse Jackson and Martin Luther King III, whom Mr Gough misidentified as Martin Luther King Jr, his deceased father.

He also tried and failed to prevent "high-profile African Americans" from sitting with Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.

"We don't want any more black pastors coming in here," Mr Gough said.

That same day, he questioned what would happen "if a bunch of folks came in here dressed like Colonel Sanders with white masks sitting in the back" — apparently equating African-American civil rights and faith leaders to the Ku Klux Klan. The judge admonished the remark as "reprehensible".

Arbery's killing became part of a larger national reckoning in the US on racial injustice after the graphic video of his death circulated online.

Defence lawyers argued the McMichaels were performing a legal citizen's arrest when they went after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected burglar after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.

The younger McMichael argued that he had acted in self-defence, saying the jogger attacked him with fists and tried to take his gun.

On Wednesday, the jury requested to review video evidence of the shooting and the 911 call that followed.

Prosecutors have argued that the accused cannot claim self-defence since they initiated contact while committing a string of felonies against Arbery.

