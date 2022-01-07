Ahmaud Arbery's killers set to receive life sentences

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, the black jogger who was shot while running through a Georgia neighbourhood in 2020, face possible life sentences without parole on Friday.

Gregory McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were all found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Georgia law unless prosecutors seek the death penalty, which they opted against for Arbery’s killing.

For Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, the main decision will be whether to grant the accused an eventual chance to earn parole.

Their lawyers say they will appeal the convictions.

“Obviously, we're going to argue for life with the possibility of parole,” said Frank Hogue, a lawyer for the elder McMichael. “Practically, that doesn't mean much of a difference for a 65-year-old man.”

The three men will be allowed to address the court if they wish during Friday's hearing, and prosecutors from the Cobb County district attorney's office will be able to call on Arbery's relatives to share victim impact statements.

Arbery was killed on February 23, 2020, when the McMichaels grabbed their guns and chased him in their pickup truck through the mostly white neighbourhood of Satilla Shores, suspecting the jogger of fleeing a crime.

Bryan followed suit in his own vehicle and recorded the encounter on his mobile phone as Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery at close range.

Travis McMichael said during the trial that he had fired his gun in self-defence, but prosecutors argued that a self-defence argument was impossible since the three white men initiated the deadly incident.

Graphic footage of the attack was not seen until months later when it was leaked online and it was learnt that all three men were still walking free.

The McMichaels and Bryan will also face federal hate crime charges in February.

