First US case of Omicron variant found in California

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The first confirmed case of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected in the western state of California, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

The new variant has been labelled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation and found in over 20 countries before the first infection in the US was discovered by health authorities in California.

"The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021," the health agency reported in an issued statement.

"The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative."

The person was vaccinated but did not have a booster dose, President Joe Biden's medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said in the White House press briefing on Wednesday.

The US restricted travel from countries in southern Africa, where health authorities in Bostwana and South Africa were the first globally to discover the variant.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak on any additional international travel measures on Thursday. The Washington Post and Bloomberg say the Biden administration and CDC are considering stricter testing requirements.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

Mr Biden has tried to quell alarm over the Omicron variant, saying it was a "cause for concern, not a cause for panic".

Dr Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said more would be known about the omicron strain in two to four weeks as scientists grow and test lab samples of the virus.

"What's happening now is another example of why it's important for people to get vaccinated," he said from the White House.

Associated Press contributed to this report